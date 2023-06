Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Anupamaa, aka Rupali Ganguly, hastily enter Kapadia Mansion. Later on, we see Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) admire her and make her realise that he and everything will always be for Anupamaa. Well, viewers are really happy to see Anuj's love for Anupamaa. On the other side, we see our favourite couple,MaAn, spending some beautiful moments with each other. We see a cold fight between Maya (Chhavi Pandy) and Anupamaa, who clearly tells her that destiny will always change and that Radha Krishna will always protect her and take decisions in her favour. Also Read - Anupamaa: Maya taunts Anu over her ‘kismat’ as she enters Kapadia mansion again, Anuj showers flowers to welcome her, fans feel this is the new beginning of MaAn

Anupamaa has realised that before going to America,she has to get Anuj out of this mess

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see that Dimpy's mother has finally arrived at Dimpy's wedding and hasrevealed that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly)will force her to attend her daughter's wedding. We may see thatDimpy and Samar are very happy, and finally, the rituals have started. We may see aninteresting track in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, where we may see Dimpy's mother give blessings to Anupamaa and Anuj, and once we see this, Maya will become angry and start panicking, which Anupamaa notices that she is being fake. Now Anupamaa has realised that before going to America, she has to get Anuj (Gaurav Khanna)out of this mess.

Later on, we may see aninteresting track where we might see that Anupamaa will play a drastic game in which shereveals Maya's intentions and shows everyone her fake report. We see that finally Maya will be exposed, and we see an interesting track: Anupamaa will do everything because of Malti Devi's (Apara Mehta)help. It might be possible that Malti Devi will bring one twist while shecomes into Kapadia Mansion.

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Anupamaa, we may see that Malti Devi andAnupamaa become one team and get all the proof against Maya, and finally she will beexposed, and finally Anuj will get out of Maya's trap. Well, viewers are very interestedto see the upcoming tacks, in which it is also possible that Barkha and Adhik will also be exposed, and this time they are finally getting out of the Kapadia Mansion. It seems thatAnupamaa will eventually come to a happy ending in which MaAn and she will be togetherforever. The Anupamaa show has given very meaningful thoughts to their viewers, and they also really liked the chemistry between Anuj and Anupamaa.