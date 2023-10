Anupamaa Hindi TV show upcoming twist, October 5: In the latest track of Anupamaa, the news of Samar’s demise will leave everyone shook. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is completely shattered and falls unconscious due to the trauma. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) Adhik and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) reach the hospital to get Samar’s dead body. Anu, Vanraj Dimpy and all the family members are completely heartbroken. Anu remembers Samar (Sagar Parekh) and the promise she made to him, that she will always take care of Dimpy and his child. Also Read - Anupamaa Top 7 upcoming twists: Samar haunts Anu to get justice for him

Will Anu handle everything?

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, Vanraj shouts at Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) saying that Samar is no more because of him. Anu gets shocked to hear that but Anuj continues to give her an explanation about what really happened. But Anu will not listen to him and closes the door. Anu (Rupali Ganguly) wants to be left alone and mourn the death of her son. But we may see that she will again get up because of Samar’s last wish and take care of Dimpy. And for that, she will have to find her strength back.

In the future track of Anupamaa, we may see many twists and turns as Anu decides to stay in the Shah house with Dimpy, but we have to wait to see if she is able to trust Anuj? Will she understand the situation that was created at the club? Will she reunite with him? It may happen that Anu will decide to get justice for Samar and go after Sonu and his politician father, irrespective of how influential or dangerous they are.

Anupamaa is one of the top-running Hindi TV shows. The upcoming track of Anupamaa is going to be very interesting as we may see Anupamaa go all out to avenge her son’s death. But will she ever be able to forgive Anuj and reunite with him?