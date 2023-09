Anupamaa Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 5: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see that Anupamaa trusts Romil that he hasn't done anything. Later on, we see that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) has complete doubts about Adhik and goes to confront him, but Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) again comes and tries to blame Anupamaa, saying that if she did anything to ruin her married life, she would take an extreme step. Anupamaa also gives a stern warning to Adhik. On the other side, once again Shah house gets disturbed after Kavya's (Madalsa Sharma) truth. But Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and everyone decide to celebrate the Raksha Bandhan festival and then decide what needs to be done. Well, Anu tells the truth about Adhik to Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). This time, will Anuj throw Adhik out of the Kapadia mansion? Also Read - Anupmaa twist: MaAn fans believe the entry of Maya was necessary for Anu-Anuj's relationship; say, 'Kabhi Kabhi thokar lagna zaruri hai' [VIEW TWEETS]

Pakhi is missing

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see that Adhik promised her sister that this rakhi he would gift her the entire Kapadia empire. Well, we see in the upcoming track that Pakhi goes missing and Adhik puts all the blame on Anupamaa. He claims that it is because of her thay Pakhi has left.

In the future track of Anupamaa, we may see a lot of drama as Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj and all the family members search for Pakhi, but it might be possible that Adhik kidnapped Pakhi (Muskan Bamne). He may also decide to kill her and Romil. Well, it might be possible that this time Pakhi will realise the real intention of Adhik and finally break her relationship with him.

Anupamaa is the top-running show and constantly stands at number one position on the TRP list. Anuj and Anupamaa, aka Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, rule the Anupamaa show. The latest track is so much more entertaining as well as dramatic, as finally Adhik's chapter will close, and finally we may see that Pakhi will be released from Adhik's trap. It may be possible that this time Romil will save Pakhi, and they will perform the Raksha Bandhan together. Let's wait to see the drama in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa.