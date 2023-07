Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Maya finally apologize to Anupamaa for whatever she did to her, and we see her coughing. When Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly)goes to take water for her, suddenly one car comes from there, and Maya (Chhavi Pandey)comes to save her, and finally she dies. Anupamaa and Anuj get shocked to see her dead and also they do not know how they can handle choti Anu. We see choti Anu is crying uncontrollably and wants her mother. Well everyone again suspect that how Anupamaa will go to America leaving choti Anu and also Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey)makes her understand that this time she can't stop for whatever reason and she has to go to America. On the other side also Nakul said to Malti Devi if Anupamaa change her decision Malti devi clearly tells him that now Anupamaa will see her raudra roop. Well we have to wait to see the twist Will Anupamaa go to America, leaving Choti Anu and Anuj? Also Read - Anupamaa twist: MaAn fans highly unhappy with everyone guilt-tripping Anu for choosing America over family; say, 'It's not making any sense'

Choti Anu is in trauma



Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we see Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) make Choti Anu understand everything, and finally, she decides to go to America. We see Anupamaa reach the airport, and she finally checks in, but it might be possible at the last moment, Malti Devi comes and stops Anupamaa from going because she knows that Anuj and Choti Anu need Anupamaa. Well, let's see what Malti Devi does, because we may see that everything is now in Malti Devi's ( Apara Mehta) hands. Let's see what will happen next in MaAn's life.

In the future track of Anupamaa, we see Malti Devi bring a new twist to the show that changes MaAn's life. Well, it might be possible that she will open her heart out in front of Anupamaa at the airport and finally reveal all her intentions and secrets. What is the relationship between her and Anuj? Well, viewers are eagerly waiting for the track. What will Malti Devi do with MaAn? Will she reunite them, or will she separate them forever? Also Read - Anupamaa Upcoming MAHA twist: Barkha emotionally tortures Anu after Maya's death; America dreams take backseat again?

Trending Now

In the show, Anupamaa has reached a very interesting track in which we see so many twists and turns and also so many ups and downs that came in Anupamaa's life. Well, destiny did not want Anupamaa to leave her family, and now Anu gets into trauma that only Anupamaa can get her out of. Because of her health, she has to stop. Let's see where destiny takes Anupamaa.