Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see that finally Samar and Dimpy's wedding rituals start, and Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) suggests that Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) should always work to keep the family united, but Dimpy came with another intention in the Shah House. She is not like Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Kinjal, but it might be possible because of Dimpy that the Shah House will be destroyed. Let's see if Samar (Sagar Parekh)also supports Dimpy or not. On the other side, we see Samar and Dimpy finally get married, and there is also a major twist when Dimpy's mother also comes and gives them blessings. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj indirectly touches Malti Devi's feet, fans say, ‘Pakka ye Anuj ki Maa hai’

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see that finally Guru Maa (Apara Mehta) has forgotten everything and come to attend Samar (Sagar Parekh) and Dimpy's (Nishi Saxena)wedding. We see that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Malti Devi come face-to-face, but it might be possible that Anuj did not know anything about Gurumaa. But it seems that Malti Devi will know every truth about Anuj Kapadia, as it might be possible that Anuj is the biological son of Malti Devi. But soon we will see this truth revealed in front of everyone. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu, Malti Devi join forces to expose Maya and Barkha; MaAn proves their love is supreme

The Anupamaa show has finally come with an interesting track where we finally see that MaAn will be one by heart, and soon we see they will come together and expose Maya (Chhavi Pandey) as she is pretending to be unwell. The upcoming track of Anupamaa is going to be super entertaining because we may see that everything is fixed between the Shahs and Kapadias, where we may see that Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) will be thrown out of Kapadia Mansion. Let's wait to see the upcoming twist when finally MaAn will be flying with each other, as we may see them both go to America together. Also Read - Anupamaa: Maya taunts Anu over her ‘kismat’ as she enters Kapadia mansion again, Anuj showers flowers to welcome her, fans feel this is the new beginning of MaAn

In the future track of Anupamaa we may see that Malti Devi, Anuj, and Anupamaa are all going to know all the truth, and it might be possible that Malti Devi will tell all her truth in front of Anuj and Anupamaa. Soon we will see that Malti Devi wants Anuj and Anupamaa to get married in the same mandap. Well, this is the interesting track for which all the viewers are eagerly waiting.