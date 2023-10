Anupamaa Hindi TV show upcoming twist, October 6: Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) go to the hospital to take Samar’s body, and the doctor tells them that a boy needs organs immediately to survive. Anuj makes Vanraj understand that they should do it. Later on, the police come and informs them that Sonu is a powerful man, so they have to wait for some time, but Vanraj is angry and he decides that he will himself kill Sonu and get justice for his son. Finally, Vanraj and Anuj return home with Samar’s mortal remains and the family members break down. This is the worst moment of everyone’s life. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sagar Parekh reacts to Samar's death track; says 'I am approaching this change...'

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, finally, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) starts screaming and tells Anu that her husband Anuj is the main culprit and because of him Samar is no more. Anu (Rupali Ganguly) is shattered to hear this truth and she locks herself up in her room. How will she come to terms with her son's death? Will she trust Anuj? On the other side, we may see Dimpy too lashes out at Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) for ruining her life. They all break all ties with Anuj. Will they ever find the strength to go back to normal? Well, time heals everything, they say.

In the future track of Anupamaa, we may see many twists when Vanraj and Anu decide on how to get justice for their dead son Samar. But since Sonu belongs to a powerful family, things may not be easy. But the fighter Anu cannot be underestimated. Well, the future track of Anupamaa will be around the fact that Anu tries to get Sonu arrested and we may also see that Anu will break her relationship with Anuj as she feels that because of him, Samar is no more amongst them. Fans are really upset with the latest track as MaAn has separated once again, let's see what the future holds for Anuj and Anu.

Anupamaa is one of the top-running Hindi TV shows, and the latest track is very promising as Samar's demise will shatter Anu and her family. Let's see if MaAn reunites again and if the family members find happiness again.