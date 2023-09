Anupamaa Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 6: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Baa and Kinjal start the preparation for Raksha Bandhan, and clearly tell Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) to stay away from all the rituals. Later on, we see Anupamaa also getting ready for the festival, and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa steal a romantic moment with each other. We see Barkha tie a rakhi to Adhik and Pakhi give her a gift. It is the necklace that Anuj and Anupamaa had given her. Everyone celebrates the rakhi festival and Choti Anu also ties a rakhi to Romil. On the other side, we see the Shah family waiting for Pakhi and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly), but Pakhi is angry as they had not invited Adhik. Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) gives one condition to Anupamaa: she will go to the Shah house only if the project is given to Adhik. Once again Pakhi misbehaves with her mother. Will Anupamaa agree to Pakhi’s condition? Also Read - Anupamaa spoilet alert: Will Anupamaa finally be able to save Pakhi and Romil?

Anupamaa becomes the villain

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa as seen in the new promo, Pakhi is missing from the house, and Adhik puts all the blame on Anupamaa. Will Vanraj and all the family also blame Anupamaa? Will Adhik really go to such lengths as to kidnap and kill Pakhi? Also Read - Anupamaa MAHA twist: Netizens infuriated with Anu's presence in Shah house amidst Kavya-Vanraj drama; slam Baa for her 'abusive' behaviour

Anupamaa upcoming twist

In the future track of Anupamaa, we may see a lot of drama as we may see that this rakhi Romil brings a new twist, and he will save Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) from Adhik's trap and celebrate the rakhi festival. It might be possible that Pakhi will realize her mistakes and finally kick Adhik out of her life. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anu’s paradise is crumbling down, will she be able to save Pakhi, Kavya and others?

Trending Now

Anupamaa is the top-running Hindi TV show and constantly stands at the number one position on the TRP list. Anuj and Anupamaa, aka Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, rule the Anupamaa show with their chemistry and superlative performances. The latest track is so very entertaining as well as dramatic, as finally we may see that Romil will solve everything, and finally Anuj throw Adhik and Barkha out of his family. Will Adhik have remorse or will he make another big plan to ruin Anupamaa, Anuj and Romil?