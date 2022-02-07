Anupamaa MAJOR TWIST: Anu in disbelief with Anuj's decision; gives a STERN warning to Malvika against Vanraj

Anupamaa, 7 February 2022, 494 episode SPOILER: Anu (Rupali Ganguly) is left in a shock with Anuj's (Gaurav Khanna) decision. Anupamaa will give a stern warning to Malvika (Aneri Vajani) against Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey).