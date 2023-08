Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see that Barkha cries uncontrollably and pours her hearts out in front of Anupamaa. And we see Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) try to make Barkha understand that what is the fault of Romil, well, she advised her to say, Please accept Romil, but we see Barkha say to her that she will never accept Romil. On the other side, Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) gifts a new, branded car to Samar and Dimpy. And again, Vanraj and Paritosh accuse Dimpy, but this time Samar takes a stand for his wife. Well, once again, Dimpy creates a rift between two brothers. We have to wait to see the twist. Will Samar (Sagar Parekh) ever realize his mistakes or not? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj Kapadia learns truth about Kavya’s pregnancy; to help Vanraj make a decision

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see that Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) has finally decided to accept Kavya's child because of his family's happiness, but let's see how long Vanraj will keep this secret from his family. On the other side, Malti Devi had returned again to ruin Anupmaa's happiness. We see Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) meet with Choti Anu and start instigating her about Anupamaa, but we may see that Anupamaa will finally not take it all this because she will not see to get hurt any of her children. Later on, we see Anupamaa reach out to teach A Lesson to Malti Devi. She first apologizes to Natraj because now Anupmaa (Rupali Ganguly) is all set to fight with her Guru because now Anupamaa not the shishya, she is the mother, and she will protest their childrens.

Anupamaa is one of the top-running shows on television, and viewers love all episodes of Anupamaa because this series always gives entertainment, drama, romance, and an emotional touch. The last track is all messing up because Anupamaa's both families will suffer a lot. and Malti Devi started pointing to hurt Anupamaa's children. Let's wait to see the twist on how Anupamaa will solve all the problems.

In the future tracks of Anupamaa, we may see an interesting track that finally shows that Anupamaa has taken big steps to protect her children. First, we may see that Anupamaa tries to expose Malti Devi's intentions in front of Samar and Dimpy. Well, we see in future tracks that finally Malti Devi has taken a step back because she saw a Maa Kali roop in Anupamaa, and it may be possible that soon she will regret her decision that she left her newborn baby. Let's see what happens in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa.