Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey)talking with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) about how she has to move on. This is a very difficult situation for Anupamaa. How can she go leaving Anuj and Choti Anu, but Anupamaa trusts herself that she will pass her situation. Later on, we see Choti Anu locking her door, and she dreams of Maya (Chhavi Pandey) and panics, but Anupamaa handles this and takes care of her. Later on, Malti Devi comes and makes Anupamaa confess that she has to go to America. But the latest track of Anupamaa is very painful for the Anupamaa as well as viewers because the little Anu is suffering in all this. How will Anupamaa handle everything?

Anupamaa's dream of going to America will shatter?

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see Barkha, and all the family knows that because of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly), Maya has lost everything. But Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) clearly said to all that they have not talked with Choti Anu about all this, but Barkha will never change; she will taunt Anupamaa. Well, we see Choti Anu panic at midnight, and Anupamaa also rushes to meet her. On the other side, Choti Anu's codition is very serious. How will Anupamaa go to America after leaving all this? Let's wait to see the upcoming track.

Anupamaa Upcoming twist

In the future track of Anupamaa we see Anupamaa make her decision and decides to go from there and finally she leaves everything and she reaches airport and checks in but viewers are so much sure that Anupamaa will not go as Malti Devi stops her because she can feel the pain of Choti Anu. It might be possible taht Malti devi also leaves her children because of her career so it might be possible that Malti Devi stops her to go to America. Well once again Anupamaa's dream of going to America will shatter. Let's see what will happen in the upcoming track of Anupamaa.

Anupamaa is the best-running TV show, as it has gotten to number one in the TRP list. In every situation, viewers are always with Anupamaa. Viewers are once again rooting for Anupamaa in her difficult situation; however, if Anupamaa travels to America, Choti Anu and Anuj may be disheartened.