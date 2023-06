Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we finally see Samar (Sagar Parekh) andDimpy (Nishi Saxena) get married, and they take blessings from everyone. Later on, we see that, after along time in the show, everyone is very happy and relaxed. On the other side, we see Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) eagerly waiting for her Guru Maa, and finally, she arrives in the Kapadiamansion, where we see Anuj indirectly touching her feet. Will Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) know about hisrelationship with Guru Maa? Well, we have to see the twist in the upcoming story ofAnupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Malti Devi to play the perfect mother, reunite Anuj and Anu forever?

Guru Maa gives all her responsibility to Anupamaa

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see that Guru Maa (Apara Mehta) gives all her responsibility to Anupamaa and declears her uttaradhikary at the America Gurukul Academy. Well this is themajor twist that comes in the story because as viewers are anticipating that Guru Maa isthe biological mother of Anuj so it might be possible that this is all done by Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) himself. Let's wait to see the upcoming twist in the show of Anupamaa. On the other side,we see Nakul getting very angry and crying and deciding to take revenge on Guru Maa, as hethinks that Guru Maa has not given him what he deserves. Well, let's see where Nakul'sanger reaches: will he destroy Anupamaa's future, or will Anuj again come to protect her? Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj indirectly touches Malti Devi's feet, fans say, ‘Pakka ye Anuj ki Maa hai’

In the show Anupamaa, we see MaAn and his relationship have faced so many ups and downs intheir lives, but finally they have solved everything and still love each other unconditionally. Well, we have to wait to see the upcoming twists and turns in the show of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly)when we see Anuj reveal his past and his plans. Well, viewers are also very excited to see the exact relationship between Guru Maa and Anuj. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu, Malti Devi join forces to expose Maya and Barkha; MaAn proves their love is supreme

In the future track of Anupamaa, we may see that the story is all around Nakul and Dimpy,where we see Nakul start his plan to ruin Anupamaa and Guru Maa take everything back fromAnupamaa. On the other side, Dimpy reaches Shah's house, and we may see she and Samarstart fighting on their first night as she demands big home, privacy and a luxurious life.Well, let's see if Nakul succeeds in ruining Anupamaa's life or if Dimpy realizes hermistakes?