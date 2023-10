Anupamaa Hindi TV show upcoming twist, October 7: In the latest track of Anupamaa, all family members are devastated and crying seeing Samar lying lifeless in front of them. Anu (Rupali Ganguly) handles herself and promises Samar (Sagar Parekh) that she will always take care of his child, as well as Dimpy. She also stated that he is the best son forever. On the other side, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey), Anu, and Dimpy all give permission to donate Samar's organs to the boy who needs them to survive. Later on, Vanraj starts shouting at Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) that because of his anger issues, Samar is no more but Adhik, Paritosh and Bapuji made him understand that this all happened because of destiny, but Anu trusts Vanraj and leaves from there. Also Read - Kavya, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twists

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, as Anu (Rupali Ganguly) will Locke herself up in a room and not be ready to listen to Anuj. Will she really separate from Anuj? We saw in the new promo that Anu said sorry to Anuj and told him that whenever she sees him, she remembers everything that happened to Samar (Sagar Parekh). Well, the producer of Anupamaa Rajan Shahi has also given a big update that there will be a speration track between MaAn and fans are really upset with this news. But it might happen that Anu will understand the tragedy later when she is composed.

In the future track of Anupamaa, we may see so many interesting twists and turns, as Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Anu will never overcome this loss, but they will decide to go after Samar's killers. Now their story revolves around getting justice for Samar but viewers are eagerly waiting to see the twist: how will once again Anuj and Anu reunite? Will Anu understand that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) did the right thing as a human being? Let's see where the story of Anuj and Anupamaa goes.