Anupamaa Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 7: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is adamant and is not ready to grant Pakhi's wish. She knows what Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) is asking for is not something that will benefit her or be good for Anuj’s company. Later, when Pakhi doesn’t budge, Anu goes to Shah house with Choti Anu for the Raksha Bandhan celebrations. But Samar (Sagar Parekh) and Toshu get upset to know that Pakhi will not come. On the other side, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) comes to cheer up Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) . It’s a fresh change to see the two men bond. Later on, we see Samar and Toshu calling Pakhi, and Adhik convinces her that she has to go tie the rakhi to her brothers. Pakhi tells Samar that she will come. Later on, we see Pakhi get a call, and she leaves the house in a rush. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: Who called Pakhi? Later, Pakhi goes missing and Anupamaa panics. What exactly happened with Pakhi? Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Adhik makes Anu look like the main villain in the family, will she be able to expose him?

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is really devastated worrying about Pakhi. One will wonder if Adhik is behind all thi. But he has a big game up his sleeve. This time he will try to make Anupamaa a villain. He declares openly that everything happened because of Anupamaa. He claims that Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) left the home because Anupamaa instigated her to leave. Also Read - Anupamaa spoilet alert: Will Anupamaa finally be able to save Pakhi and Romil?

In the future track of Anupamaa, we may see a lot of drama, as we may see that now Anupamaa crosses all the limits to save her daughter and also teach a lesson to Barkha and Adhik. Is Adhik behind Pakhi’s disappearance? What will he do with Pakhi? Will Anupamaa be able to find her? Also Read - Anupamaa MAHA twist: Netizens infuriated with Anu's presence in Shah house amidst Kavya-Vanraj drama; slam Baa for her 'abusive' behaviour

Anupamaa is the top-running Hindi TV show and constantly stands at the number one position on the TRP list. Anuj and Anupamaa, aka Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, rule the Anupamaa show with their chemistry and their performances. The latest track is so very entertaining as finally we may see the Kali avatar of Anupamaa after a long time, but it is surely that this will be the end of Adhik and Brakha’s games and they will soon get out of the Kapadia house.