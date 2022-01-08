Anupamaa: Aneri Vajani, Gaurav Khanna's performance on depression and anxiety leaves MaAn in trance – view tweets

In Anupamaa tonight, a shocking twist will take place as planned by the makers. Aneri Vajani and Gaurav Khanna's performance will leave the audience enthralled and in a trance. In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see the after-effects of domestic abuse violence and depression through Mukku and Anuj's eyes. Malvika 'Mukku' Kapadia aka Aneri Vajani will have an anxiety and panic attack in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa. It will so happen that Anuj and Anupamaa will come home to find Mukku in a devastating state. Anupamaa and Anuj will try to pacify her. However, Mukku will lock herself inside the house. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sudhanshu Pandey on insecurity on Anupamaa sets, Shikha Singh's COVID-19 ordeal, Gashmeer Mahajani quits Imlie and more
Anupamaa will help him unlock the door of her room. It will then be revealed that Mukku was physically and mentally tortured by her husband. Revealing her past, Anuj will share that Malvika had a boyfriend who only wanted her money. Hence, as the elder brother, he found a groom he thought to be perfect for his little sister. However, Mukku's husband would torture her. Out of the blue, once he visited on one New Year's Eve and found that Mukku was being physically and mentally abused by her husband. Anuj is in a deep guilt for throwing Mukku's life in danger. Aneri and Anuj's outstanding performance has left fans in awe. Check out their reaction here:
Anupamaa is in shock after learning about the demons of the Kapadia siblings' past. However, she tries her best to pacify them both. Anuj blames himself for Mukku's mental trauma. He reveals that Mukku had always been a very emotional and naive girl. She would get scared even when he would throw her an angry look.
Aneri's performance as a woman suffering from domestic abuse at the hands of her husband is just fantastic. She recently entered the show as Malvika. She is seen as Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj's business partner on the show. Mukku is supportive of Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly and Anuj's relation. Nobody would have imagined Mukku's past when she entered the show. You must watch tonight's episode on Star Plus.
