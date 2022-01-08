Anupamaa: Aneri Vajani, Gaurav Khanna's performance on depression and anxiety leaves MaAn in trance – view tweets

Anupamaa, 8 January 2022, episode 469, SPOILER ALERT: Mukku aka Aneri Vajani and Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna's stellar performance in an upcoming episode of Anupamaa has left fans in a shock. They have lauded Gaurav and Aneri's performance.