Anupamaa: Aneri Vajani, Gaurav Khanna's performance on depression and anxiety leaves MaAn in trance – view tweets

In Anupamaa tonight, a shocking twist will take place as planned by the makers. Aneri Vajani and 's performance will leave the audience enthralled and in a trance. In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see the after-effects of domestic abuse violence and depression through Mukku and Anuj's eyes. Malvika 'Mukku' Kapadia aka Aneri Vajani will have an anxiety and panic attack in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa. It will so happen that Anuj and Anupamaa will come home to find Mukku in a devastating state. Anupamaa and Anuj will try to pacify her. However, Mukku will lock herself inside the house. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sudhanshu Pandey on insecurity on Anupamaa sets, Shikha Singh's COVID-19 ordeal, Gashmeer Mahajani quits Imlie and more

Anupamaa will help him unlock the door of her room. It will then be revealed that Mukku was physically and mentally tortured by her husband. Revealing her past, Anuj will share that Malvika had a boyfriend who only wanted her money. Hence, as the elder brother, he found a groom he thought to be perfect for his little sister. However, Mukku's husband would torture her. Out of the blue, once he visited on one New Year's Eve and found that Mukku was being physically and mentally abused by her husband. Anuj is in a deep guilt for throwing Mukku's life in danger. Aneri and Anuj's outstanding performance has left fans in awe. Check out their reaction here: Also Read - Anupamaa Shocking Twist: Anuj REVEALS that Malvika is a victim of marital rape; blames himself for her depression – watch video

~ Only the one that has been through pain can understand the pain of others ~ Anu . Anuj . Malkvika . All three of them have had their own fair share of mental and emotional trauma. #MalAn together will now face any situation together,like a family,a unit. #Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/Xf8TiPskoD — Anu & Anuj #MaAn ?❤ (@DeewaniLadki01) January 8, 2022

hv been saying it always, saying it again this show has the best actors!!

WHAT A PERFORMANCE? #AneriVajani #GauravKhanna #rupaliganguly

A top rated show addressing mental health issues is really praiseworthy ?#Anupamaa — Sneha? (@Caprid_chaos) January 8, 2022

We can't deny the fact that Domestic Violence,Now also been normalised in our country? Today's ep is the best 1✨

I am num?

I Was Able To Feel a Pain That I Have Never Faced?@aneri_vajani ma'am:- star performer?@TheRupali @iamgauravkhanna ? Kudos to #Anupamaa team?? pic.twitter.com/JddU8P5zbh — THE TEMPERATURE OF LANGUAGE (@grenadequeen11) January 8, 2022

#Anupamaa :

Anuj's Dialogues were just a representation of our so called progressive society . Like when we hear someone crying out of pain and someone beating a woman in our neighborhood we ignore it by saying humko kya karna hai uske family ka matter hai . #MaAn #AnujKapadia — kismat ne milaya cheater n devi ko stan (@DiyaUpadhayay) January 8, 2022

APPRECIATION TWEET #Anupamaa Whoever reading this please mark the makers, writers & actors of this show, **ALL YOU GUYS ARE FREAKING SUPERSTARS** I am deleting every word that I am writing because words can never ever justify the level of content that has been shown today! ? — Ojal (@ojalchanduka12) January 8, 2022

“when someone enters the pain and hears the screams, healing can begin” anupama heard her screams, her healing journey has started & often, the progress is slow and gentle— but at some point, it is going to bring relief.#Anupamaa | #MaAn | #AnujKapadia — Khushboo (@nushwhoosh) January 8, 2022

Setting the bar so high ???

Aneri Gaurav take a bow ?? for such a spectacular performance ?♥️?#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/Sb3qPngmoX — Kamu ? (@tumbhttacheho) January 8, 2022

I was avoiding watching today's epi.. Star's yesterday's clip was horrific as it is w/Mukku's eyes..Those blank eyes proof of unspeakable horrors..Aneri is simply magnificent..Gaurav too was?w/those shaking hands&unbearable guilt.. both were ably supported by Rupali?#Anupamaa — Deepa Dutt Roy (@deepa3778) January 8, 2022

ANERI VAJANI

GAURAV KHANNA

SETTING THE STANDARD SO HIGH OF THIS SHOW WITH THEIR MINDBLOWING ACTING ????#Anupamaa — Kamu ? (@tumbhttacheho) January 8, 2022

#Anupamaa :

Talking about the performance 3 of them #GauravKhanna , @TheRupali and @aneri_vajani you 3 were fab . Aneri's Acting of being a victim to domestic violence, Rupali mam's care and concern and Gaurav's Dialogue delivery and pain of seeing his sister pain? #MaAn — kismat ne milaya cheater n devi ko stan (@DiyaUpadhayay) January 8, 2022

tw // domestic violence this episode will stay with me for so long. it was a mirror into the cruel society we live in and what women face in the confines of their homes. aneri and gaurav made me weep several times. that “please save me bhai!” won’t leave my head soon.#anupamaa pic.twitter.com/4S4lNWKjEN — shividoesntknow (@bairaagix) January 8, 2022

TW:assault

I'd be really unfair if I didn't write about them today. @aneri_vajani you breathed and lived Mukku in this. Her pain was felt in my skin, your portrayal did that!

Gaurav too, nailed Anuj's shock and grief to the T.

So well done, both of you! ?#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/SssbraOgVH — ? (@Main_Khamakha) January 8, 2022

The way she tried to calm him by placing her hand on him and he held it? What a terrific performance by Rupali, Gaurav & Aneri!?Take a bow you three & the makers! I had tears, anger & goosebumps all at once?No lady should go through this, NO ONE!?#Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/TLWJE4f4vk — Maan ❤️ (@Maan_shipper) January 8, 2022

This feels so personal ??

Gosh, Mukku?? Tomorrow's episode is going to break my heart yet again, can't see my KAPADIA'S crying omg?? What a fine performance by Rupali, Gaurav & Aneri.. take a bow you three! ?? #Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/oausOFVYRP — Maan ❤️ (@Maan_shipper) January 7, 2022

Gaurav and Aneri r such good actors https://t.co/EpUH5P7C9U — Sourvi Rai (@RaiSourvi) January 8, 2022

Not so regular viewer of this show but

More than Rupali nd Gaurav I loved Aneri here , she is just phenomenal ! ?❤#Anupama https://t.co/vJTSD1ek83 — . (@dilkidhadkan_) January 7, 2022

Anupamaa is in shock after learning about the demons of the Kapadia siblings' past. However, she tries her best to pacify them both. Anuj blames himself for Mukku's mental trauma. He reveals that Mukku had always been a very emotional and naive girl. She would get scared even when he would throw her an angry look. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey talks about the ego clash between him and Gaurav Khanna

Aneri's performance as a woman suffering from domestic abuse at the hands of her husband is just fantastic. She recently entered the show as Malvika. She is seen as aka Vanraj's business partner on the show. Mukku is supportive of Anupamaa aka and Anuj's relation. Nobody would have imagined Mukku's past when she entered the show. You must watch tonight's episode on Star Plus.