Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, it is going to be very emotional to watch their viewers as we see Anupamaa face a very tough situation where she feels guilty that because of her, Maya Chhavi Pandey) will die well. Choti Anu (Asmi Deo)is also very serious. A doctor said that if this continues, Choti Anu will die. Well, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) told everybody about the reason for Maya's death. When Choti Anu learns the truth—that because of Anupamaa, Maya Ma will die—how can she react? Will she forgive Anupamaa? Let's see what the future decides for Anupamaa. On the other side, we see Vanraj takes care of Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) . On the other side, Malti Devi will also be very tensed about what Anupamaa will do. The whole world is waiting for Anupamaa's decision. Will he leave everything and left Choti Anu and Anuj?

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see she goes to Kapadia Mension and takes care of Choti Anu, and Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) calls Anupamaa, and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna)disconnects the call. Well, we may see once Again Anuj stops Anupamaa from going to America. Well, this concert is very important for Malti Devi; she also has feelings that Anupamaa will not go to America because of her Choti. Malti Devi thinks that if Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) ruins her career, she will not spare her. Theupcoming track of Anupamaa is going to be super interesting because one mother alwayschooses her child first, and it might be possible that Anupamaa also chose her choti. Let's see what happened in the show,of Anupamaa.

The show Anupamaa once again gets the attention of their viewers as it comes with amusing twists and turns. We see that Anuj is now again coming back to his past track. He again wants that Anupamaa cannot go to America as her child needs her. As we may see, once Anuj raised the question of Anupamaa's love for Choti, he always believed that Anupamaa loved her own child most. Now the time has come when Anupamaa has to prove that she seriously loves Choti Anu. Let's wait and see once again the misunderstanding has started between MaAn.

In the future track of Anupamaa, we may see a major twist where Anupamaa decides to not see behind and moves with her present, but this time Anupamaa has to leave India and Anuj forever. Well, all the people are curious to know about Anupamaa's decision, but viewers are all with her in every situation.