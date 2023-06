Anupamaa upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see that Finally Malti Devi arrived at Samar and Dimpy's wedding, where we see Anuj and Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) staring at each other. They cannot say anything to each other, but it seems that they both know each other. Well, Anupamaa introduced Malti Devi to her family, and Malti Devi brings a beautiful gift for Samar and Dimpy as she crafts the handkerchief with her hand. And in the most interesting twist, we see that Malti Devi makes Anupamaa the Uttaradhikary of the America Gurukul Academy. Everyone is very happy for Anupamaa, and as we also see, Maya also feels happy because she thinks if Anupamaa goes to America, then Anuj will forever stay with her. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming twist. What is the relationship between Malti Devi and Anuj ? Also Read - Anupamaa: Anu-Anuj to get some relief as Maaya's character will turn positive? Chhavi Pandey has THIS to say

Kumar Sanu Ji mesmerises everyone with his voice in the show

Kumar Sanu Ji mesmerises everyone with his voice in the show

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna)requests the big singer, Kumar Sanu, to play their melodious song in his voice to everyone. Well, the upcoming episode of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly)is going to be super romantic, in which Kumar Sanu ji mesmerises everyone with his voice in the show. We see that Anuj and Anupamaa will also dance to the song of Kumar Sanu Ji, and Maya gets angry and decides to take revenge on Anupamaa.

Anupamaa is a show that gives strength to every individual woman who feels that they will be able to do nothing, but the viewers favourite show shows that everyone has the capabilities to do the things. We must say that Anupamaa changed many of the women's lives. Now most women are taking a stand for themselves and are trying to live well. This serial has become the number one show on television garnering great TRPs week on week.

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the future, we may see that Anuj has been hiding something. Soon, we may see that Anuj is the one who changed Anupamaa's life. It might be possible that Anuj and Malti Devi know each other, and Anuj tells Malti Devi to just meet Anupamaa once. Well, let's wait to see the twist. It might be possible that Anupamaa gets everything in her life: love, fame, everything. Now Anupamaa's life is going to be completely changed. But viewers are waiting for the twist: will Anupamaa get her love Anuj back or not? Will our favourite MaAn reunite or not?