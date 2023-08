Anupamaa Upcoming Spoiler Alert: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Malti Devi decide to give more greediness to Samar and Dimpy, but Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) came to make her understand that she should stay away from his children and also warned her that he would destroy her gurukul. Later on, we see Malti Devi message Anupamaa about why she will send it to Vanraj. But again, every family was fighting because of Malti Devi. but Anupamaa came to understand Vanraj.on the other side Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) came to tell the truth to Malti Devi. and she also tells her that Maya's accident news does not know Choti Anu, and once again, Adhik and Romil fight with each other. and we see that Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) came to instigate Choti Anu about Anupamaa, and suddenly Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) came, and the first time Anupamaa took her roop and took her step towards Malti Devi, let's wait to see the twist: will Malti Devi finally take her step back or not? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: The fights started between Maa and Guru Maa. Will Guru Maa ever understand the importance of Maa's words?

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see that finally Anupamaa forgets about her Guru; now she only remembers her enemy, who will come to destroy her family, and now Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) will be all set to fight with Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) . But we may see that Malti Devi will not understand anything, and she will again try to manipulate Choti Anu, or it might be possible that she will take the support of Dimpy and Barkha, but we have to wait to see the twist. How will Anupamaa save her family from the evil eye of Malti Devi? Let's see what happens next. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj Kapadia learns truth about Kavya’s pregnancy; to help Vanraj make a decision

The Anupamaa Show is one of the best-running shows on television. and viewers love the Anupamaa show as directed by Rajan Shahi, and this show always stands at number one on their TRP list. Well, the latest track is all about Malti Devi and Anupamaa's fight. Malti Devi wants to take revenge, and Anupamaa has to protect her children. Let's see how long Malti Devi will do this. Will she ever realise the mistakes she made in her past and now also did in her present? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Malti Devi comes back with another evil plan, will Anu succeed in saving choti Anu?