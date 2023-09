Anupamaa Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 8: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa reach the police station to file a complaint. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is unable to hold her tears as she worries sick about Pakhi. Adhik does not know about where Pakhi is and he asks Romil. Is Romil behind Pakhi’s disappearance? On the other side, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey), Paritosh, Samar all reach the Kapadia Mansion, and give Adhik a warning that if anything happens to Pakhi, they will not leave him. Just then, police come to arrest Adhik after Anupamaa’s complaint against him. Meanwhile, Anupamaa recalls everything she said to Pakhi and regrets it, and once again, Vanraj and Anupamaa fight. They blame each other for not being able to take care of Pakhi. Vanraj is totally against Anupamaa. Is Pakhi really in danger? Also Read - TRP Report Week 35: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has a great fall, Asia Cup 2023 affects Anupamaa and more TOP TV shows

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see the police inform the Shahs that one girl has been injured in a car accident and the description matches Pakhi (Muskan Bamne). Is it Pakhi? Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) breaks down and wails continuously, has she lost Pakhi forever? Is Adhik the one behind this or is it Romil?

In the future track of Anupamaa, all the drama will revolve around Pakhi. But Romil's is strangely calm and one may think that he is the one responsible. But knowing Adhik and his mind games, perhaps he is the one who kidnapped Pakhi and hid her at a dangerous place. But one thing is for sure, that this will be the end of the Pakhi and Adhik's relationship.

Anupamaa is the top-running Hindi TV show, and viewers always stand by Anupamaa, aka Rupali Ganguly. Now the latest track is all about Pakhi going missing and Anupamaa cannot handle herself. Vanraj and all the family are also worried and they are not able to understand who could be behind this. Let’s wait to see the new twists that come up on Anupamaa.