In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) warn Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly)that this contract will not be cancelled, and she tells her that in the future, it might be possible that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) will become her weakness. Later on, we may see that Malti Devi instigates Anupamaa to break all her relations with her family. It might be possible that Malti Devi broke all her relationships in the past, so now she also wants Anupamaa to do the same, but Anupamaa is not like Malti Devi; she always balances her relationships, her career, and her family.