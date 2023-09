Anupamaa Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 9: In the latest track of Anupamaa, we see everyone is very tensed for Pakhi, and Anupamaa and Vanraj (Sudhandhu Pandey) were fighting once again. Like always, Vanraj has blamed it all on Anupamaa. But Anupamaa put her foot down and asked that how does thinking about Pakhi's life makes her a bad mother? Just then, Anuj intervenes and asks Anu (Rupali Ganguly) and Vanraj to stop fighting and instead think about how to find out about Pakhi. Vanraj and Anupamaa are totally devastated when they think about Pakhi. Later on, we see Samar, Kinjal, and Toshu all breaking down and stressing over Pakhi (Muskan Bamne). Meanwhile, they are informed by the police about a girl who was injured in a car accident. Well, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) goes to see her. Will she be Pakhi? Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Anu breaks down as she worries about Pakhi; Romil or Adhik: who is behind this?

Anupamaa Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Anupamaa, we see that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) has gone to see that girl but has not returned yet. Later on, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) goes to Shah house and breaks down. But we may soon see Anuj return with Pakhi. It might be possible that Anuj will reach Pakhi (Muskan Bamne)and she is fine. But everyone wants to know where is Pakhi, where had she disappeared, who had called her on the phone? Is Adhik or Romil behind all this? Also Read - TRP Report Week 35: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has a great fall, Asia Cup 2023 affects Anupamaa and more TOP TV shows

Anuj is also missing will he bring back Pakhi?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by viral (@maan_abhira)

Trending Now

In the future track of Anupamaa, it might be possible that Pakhi will return home, and eventually she will reveal everything about the kidnapper or the incident that happened with her. Well, we see in the future track that finally everyone is happy that Pakhi is safe and the whole family decides to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami, as we see that Anupamaa and Choti Anu and everyone else get ready for the festival. Well, now that Pakhi's life is back on track, now focus will again be on the exact truth about Malti Devi. When will she and Anuj reunite?

Anupamaa is the top-running Hindi TV show and viewers love the character Anupamaa, aka Rupali Ganguly. Now the latest track is all about Pakhi going missing, and it might be possible that Pakhi finally returns home with Anuj. Everything about the kidnapper will also get revealed. But viewers are eagerly waiting to see the twist: who will be the kidnapper, Romil or Adhik?