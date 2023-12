Anupamaa TV show is among the most loved ones. Starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and others, the daily soap has been an inspiration for many. It talks about women empowerment and more. Currently, the story is about Anupamaa's life in America. Post her divorce from Anuj Kapadia, she moved to America to begin a new life. The show has taken a leap of five years and Chhoti Anu is also a grown up. Now, the viewers are looking forward to Anupamaa meeting her daughter Chhoti Anu aka Aadhya. For the unaverse, Aadhya aka Chhoti Anu does not want to be with her mother as she is traumatised with an earlier incident. Also Read - Anupamaa Exclusive: Sukirti Kandpal reveals how she handles trolling for playing the new woman in Anuj's life

Before the leap, Anu and Chhoti were involved in an accident. Though Anu saved Chhoti, she believes that her mother gave priority to other people. So now, Chhoti doesn't want to meet Anu and wants her father Anuj Kapadia also to stay away from Anu. But currently, all of them are in America. Anu is working at a restaurant and Chhoti comes face-to-face with her. She again gets traumatised and comes back running home. Her performance has left audiences impressed. She could emote the heartbreak and trauma beautifully, and it reached the audiences. A lot of netizens are of an opinion that Aadhya should stay away from all the drama as she does not deserve it. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming spoiler: Anu gets promotion while Anuj is keen to meet the new chef; will MaAn finally come face to face?

Check out reactions to Aadhya's performance in Anupamaa.

Kuchh bhi nhi badla na??...

This s so heartwrenching to see my bebli in this same state again...

She doesn't deserve this pain????..she needs to be healed permanently..#Asmi n #Aura both r fabulous.. supremely talented kiddos?#ChotiAnu #Aadhya#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/s9Y5iTcaQC — Roz-e????? (@1989_roz) December 29, 2023

While Anupamaa and Aadhya have already come face-to-face, it remains to be seen what will happen when Anu comes to know about Anuj Kapadia being in America.