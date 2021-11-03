Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is winning hearts with its interesting storyline. The show is always on the top of TRP charts and is currently ruling. Not just Rupali or Sudhanshu, each actor from the how is being loved by the audience. Aashish Mehrotra aka Toshu received a lot of hatred recently for hurting his own mother, Anupamaa. On the other, Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia is being loved for supporting Anupamaa and being with her. When we talk about Toshu and Anuj, they hate each other on-screen but if we talk about Aashish and Gaurav, they bond really well. Yes, Aashish and Gaurav share a good bond off-screen and are often seen having fun. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh, Palak Tiwari, Neha Kakkar and more: Meet the COOLEST and HOTTEST TV Instagrammers of the week

Recently, a picture of Aashish and Gaurav from the sets went viral and people loved their bond. They created the famous Ranbir Kapoor pose and people are going crazy over their brotherhood. This RK pose turned a massive hit. In an interview with Tellychakkar, Aashish Mehrotra spoke about this RK pose. He said that he is not really on social media but he is there, so he likes doing something funny or catchy. He said that they were just thinking to click three pictures with different emotions between Anuj and Toshu. They shot three poses, fight, RK Pose, and one more. He said, "We somewhere knew that the love would become a hit as fans want Anupamaa and Anuj to be together. It just happened automatically; I rolled and fell into his arms like that. Baa, Jassi Ma'am, and Paras all posed candidly and we clicked it. Apparently, it became such a massive hit that people call us AnuTosh now. It is indeed a lot of fun on the sets of Anupamaa."

Well, we are totally loving this new jodi, #AnuTosh, aren't you?