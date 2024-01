Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is back to being the top show. Since a few weeks, it had lost the top place but the leap in the show has brought back the entertainment. Anupamaa and Anuj are now in America but they do not know that they are in the same country. Anupamaa works there as a waitress but slowly she has made her place in the hearts of the people with her cooking skills. Anuj stays with Choti Anu who is now called Aadhya. Aadhya hates Anupamaa to the core and is shocked to see her in America. Anuj is engaged to Shruti and surprisingly, Shruti has met Anupamaa and is a fan of her cooking. Shruti is not aware of Anupamaa and Anuj's past. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa and more TV serials audience can watch after the reality show ends

Aadhya wants to keep Anupamaa away from Anuj and asks Shruti to stay away from her. Talking about the Shah family, Vanraj is now a rich man but treats the women of the house badly. He does not give them any importance and almost made Dimpy the maid.

He has kept Dimpy and Kavya away from their kids. However, Vanraj also knows that Anupamaa has finally reached America but he laughs as he gets to know that she is a waitress there. But Baa reminds him that Anupamaa can do anything and become successful.

Toshu turns negative?

Now, in the upcoming episodes, we will see Vanraj getting insecure and does not want Anupamaa to succeed in her life. He will reportedly ask Toshu who is in America to make sure Anupamaa does not get the taste of success. Now, Aashish Mehrotra who plays Toshu has shared a post about his upcoming role in Anupamaa.

Aashish Mehrotra reacts to his negative track

He has mentioned that he will turn negative and the audience will hate him more. He shared pictures from the America sets and wrote, "Apa fer milange….Back for your love #toshu #anupama Hungry for more and how….

Might end up hating me more… but thats the reward I accept with open hands… #toshu #kedaraashish #mehrotrasaab #anupama #love #onceagain #growstronger #appreciation #actor #charecter #spirit #stronger #life #starplus #gratitude"

Take a look at Aashish Mehrotra's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashish K.N Mehrotra (@kedaraashish)

It seems Anupamaa will have to face more trouble in America because of Toshu and Vanraj. Talking about the leap, new stars like Sukirti Kandpal, Aurra Bhatnagar, Trishaan Shah, Dishi Duggal, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot have entered the show.