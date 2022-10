Popular telly actor Aashish Mehrotra who essays the role of Paritosh aka Toshu in the Anupamaa show has been gaining a lot of fame with his acting chops. The actor has truly won hearts with his exceptional performance in the show and fans cannot stop praising him. In the current episode of Anupamaa, Toshu was seen cheating on his pregnant wife Kinjal. Despite his family making him realize, he does not find his mistake. Also Read - Anupamaa: From Gaurav Khanna-Nidhi Shah’s exit to cold vibes between lead actors and more – Find out all about Rupali Ganguly’s show

Toshu keeps asking for forgiveness and another chance from Kinjal. In a recent interview with Tellychakkar, Aashish got candid and spoke his heart out about his character and the track of Anupamaa. The actor said that the current track in the show made him a bit skeptical about how will he be able to make people understand a father’s emotions. He even said that he blindly followed Rajan and Ketki’s conviction to do the scene. He even said that he feels he should get the Oscar for the maximum number of slaps in the show. Also Read - Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10 contestant Paras Kalnawat talks about his relationship with Urfi Javed; says 'I take suggestions from her'

Aashish even said that in real life he would not accept anyone cheating on him nor would cheat his partner. Several Anupamaa fans criticized Aashish for his role, while others supported him. In the current storyline, Toshu kidnaps his daughter Pari, but later Anupamaa finds them. Toshu tells Kinjal to forgive him otherwise he will destroy his life. Kinjal will rethink her divorce decision. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING upcoming twists: Kinjal to reconsider her divorce decision with Toshu; Pakhi-Adik get caught in a hotel room