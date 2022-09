Actor Aashish Mehrotra who essays the role of Paritosh (Toshu) in the Anupamaa show is getting constantly trolled for his extra-marital affair and cheating on his on-screen wife Kinjal. Talking about the current episode of Anupamaa, Toshu considers his fling to be normal and does not accept his mistake. Rather he tells his mother Anupamaa that it is man's need. He keeps on justifying his act and says that his wife Kinjal was pregnant and he had his own physical needs. The current track seems to have left netizens upset and they have been trolling Aashish. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa and more – Twists in TOP TV show that will shake up TRP charts

While some fans appreciate Aahish's performance in the show and are in complete awe of him. Usually, while performing such roles, actors do get a bit skeptical as they think about the kind of feedback they would receive from their fans. While Aashish is happy with the response he is getting on social media and also mentioned that as a performer he is doing his duties. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu and Anuj to adopt Kinjal and her newborn baby girl; Rakhi to have a change of heart

Aashish recently took to his Instagram and held a quick Q&A session with his fam. He was asked about pulling the act without fear of judgment, to which Aashish said that he does not think much and loves to focus on delivering what is expected from his character. Another user had asked him about receiving criticism for his role in the show. Aashish said, "As the audience, you have full right to appreciate or abuse my work as a performer and as a performer, it's my duty to entertain and deliver the right message". Anupamaa has been quite popular among masses and has been trending on the Entertainment News.

Aashish even revealed that when he came to know about the track coming into the show and said that he was crying on the sets. Aashish said how his co-star helped him and told him to own the character. He even revealed that he could not sleep.