Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is getting all the love from the audience since the beginning. The recent story post leap has grabbed all the attention now. Anupamaa and Anuj have been separated now and they both are in USA. Anupamaa is working at a restaurant while Anuj stays with Choti Anu who is now called Aadhya. He is also engaged to Shruti and Aadhya wants them to get married soon as she has seen Anupamaa in America and does not want her back in Anuj's life. Anuj is also aware that Anupamaa is in America and he wishes to have her back but Aadhya hates her. She tells him that he will lose his daughter if she brings Anupamaa back.

Shruti is fond of Anupamaa whom she calls Joshi ben but she is not aware of Anuj-Anupamaa's past. Anupamaa had to struggle a lot in America but she found Yashdeep and his family who have helped her get a job at their restaurant. Anupamaa also sees Toshu in America but he decides not to meet her. But Nidhi finds out Anupamaa and brings her home.

Aashish talks about Nidhi's health

Aashish Mehrotra and Nidhi Shah play the role of Toshu and Kinjal. Toshu has always been a grey shade character and he has now turned evil even for his mother. People have always loved the jodi of Toshu and Kinjal. Even Aashish and Nidhi share a good bond off-screen.

Now, Aashish took to social media and revealed that Nidhi is not well but she is still shooting for the show. He said that Nidhi has stomach upset, body pain, throat pain and weakness. He further mentioned that this has happened because Nidhi took a wrong medicine. But she is taking rest and is on medication. Aashish also requested all the fans to pray for Nidhi's speedy recovery.

He also shared that Nidhi needs a servant for all time and if they know anyone to inform them. Nidhi was also seen speaking to some of the crew members about the diet suggested to her by the doctor and informed that it will take two months to recover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by अनुपमा❤️?? (@anupamaa_officials5)

Talking about the show, Anupamaa also stars Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nishi Saxena, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Trishaan Shah, Dishi Duggal and others.