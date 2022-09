The television show Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey has been highlighting a lot of issues that are present in society. Currently, it is about an extramarital affair. Ashish Mehrotra who essays the role of Toshu is currently being hated by all as his extramarital affair has been exposed. He cheated on Kinjal and people are not liking the way that he even tried to justify it saying that having an extramarital affair when the wife is pregnant is normal as men have needs. His character is hated however Ashish has received positive comments for his acting chops. But in a recent interview, Ashish said that he was scared to do so. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer wrap up Imlie, Anupamaa's Toshu disgusts fans, Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Kya Ooltah Chashmah and more

Ashish Mehrotra on his thoughts over Toshu's track in Anupamaa

In an interview with Etimes, Ashish mentioned that he was not able to accept the track initially. He mentioned that he had a lot of questions and he would keep and it took him some time to register that he has to deliver a scene around an extramarital affair. He even shared that he had tears in his eyes and it was aka Anupamaa who cheered him up. He was quoted saying, "I initially when I came to know about my track, I wasn't able to gulp it, it did take me a few days to accept that I am doing this track and I had a lot of questions as to how would I do it, how would the audience receive it and all."

Further, the actor also mentioned that the current storyline of the show is something that will resonate with the audience.

Anupamaa and Kijal hailed by the audience

While Toshu has received a mixed response from the audience, Rupali Ganguly and Nidhi Shah who plays Kinjal have received a positive response from the audience. They are being hailed for delivery a very emotionally challenging performance. Despite being Toshu's mother, Anupamaa goes against him and slams him for his deeds. Kinjal also gives it back to him with full power.