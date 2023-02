The whole cast of Anupamaa is doing a fab job acting-wise with leads Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey acing it in every episode. But one actor from the younger lot who has stood out is Aashish Mehrotra. The character of Paritosh aka Toshu is not at all likeable. Fans hate him as he is a carbon copy of his father, Vanraj Shah (Sudhanshu Pandey). But now, Toshu is bedridden due a paralytic stroke. His wife, Kinjal (Nidhi Shah), is struggling between caring for him and a little baby. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) decides to come to Shah House to ease the burden of Kinjal and others. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING twist: Maya cracks a deal with Anuj Kapadia behind Anu's back; how will she react to his decision?

Aashish Mehrotra said that when he heard about Toshu getting a stroke, he did not lose heart. As an actor, he saw it as a chance to present something different and challenge himself. Aashish Mehrotra did not watch other actors playing such patients as he did not want to copy someone. But he says he observed some patients in real life. But one person is upset with the track, and it is his mother. The sight of seeing her son paralyzed on TV has not appealed to her at all. Well, it is understandable. Aashish Mehrotra told India Forums, "My mother has stopped watching the show since this track has begun. I tried to convince her but in vain."

Aashish Mehrotra said that he has to keep his face and body tilted on one side and maintain that pose for a long time. It seems it is tough to get back to normal even after a scene ends. He said the show has made him more sensitive towards such patients. He is happy that people found his real authentic. He was very convincing even in the track where he played a cheating husband. We hope he keeps the great performances coming!