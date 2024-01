Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has been the talk of the town. The show took a leap after which we see Anupamaa in America. She works here as a waitress but slowly wins hearts with her cooking and becomes a chef. Anuj is also in America with choti Anu who is now called Aadhya. He is engaged to Shruti and will soon get married to her. Anupamaa is all alone in USA and suddenly one day sees Toshu in America. She spots him with Pari and even calls him. Toshu sees Anupamaa but ignores her and leaves. Anupamaa gets heartbroken seeing her child ignoring her. Also Read - Anupamaa: Vaquar Shaikh to romance Rupali Ganguly on the show? Actor has THIS to say about older actors romancing on Indian TV [Exclusive]

Toshu then calls Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) after five years. Vanraj feels emotional but Toshu tells him that he just called to inform that he saw Anupamaa in America and doesn't want her to know that Toshu is also there. Vanraj feels heartbroken as his son does not speak to him and wants to keep any relationship with him. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anu to get stuck between Anuj and his step-brother Deepu?

Aashish Mehrotra feels happy about the new Toshu

Later, Toshu tells Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) about Anupamaa and she gets upset with Toshu for ignoring his mother. Now, speaking to Etimes, Aashish Mehrotra spoke about the change in Toshu's character. He said that the new Toshu was unexpected for him and he knew nothing about the leap. However, he was happy with the new Toshu as he wanted to break the monotonous flavour of Toshu.

He shared that people have loved the new look of Toshu and the change in the character. People have complimented him when he recently went to his friend's place for Lohri. Aashish further spoke about why Toshu doesn't meet Anupamaa and Vanraj.

Aashish Mehrotra reveals why Toshu doesn't meet Anupamaa, Vanraj

He shared that Toshu has made a few decision due to which he has left his house. He explained that Toshu is entirely a different person and does not want to touch the old chords again and he strongly focuses on it. Aashish says that it is more like leaving our home and going to a different city and that brings a lot of power. He added that one is not answerable to parents at that time and then the person burdens under the tag of being a loser, or channels the aggression or sometimes it takes a positive turn.

However, Aashish says that Toshu is nothing like this. He is completely opposite of what Kinjal, Anupamaa and Vanraj have perceived Toshu to be. He further said that Toshu is completely different this time.

Post leap, many new actors have entered the show. Sukirti Kandpal, Aurra Bhatnagar, Trishaan Shah, Dishi Duggal, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot have entered Anupamaa.