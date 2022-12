Popular television couple Shilpa Saklani and Apurva Agnihotri have known faces of the industry. The two walked down the aisle in 2004 and give major love goals with their romantic PDA. The head-over-heels in love couple Apurva and Shilpa have been blessed with a baby girl after being married for 18 years. Yes, you read that right! Also Read - TV TRP week 47: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin struggles to hold numero uno position; Anupamaa remains unshaken [FULL LIST]

The two have embraced parenthood and are spending quality time with their daughter Ishaani. Apurva took to his Instagram and shared an adorable video with his cutie pie as he announced the good news to the entire world.

Have a look at Apurva Agnihotri's post -

He captioned the post as, 'And just like that, this birthday became the most special birthday of my life as God blessed us with the most special, incredible, amazing, miraculous gift ever. With utmost gratitude and immense happiness Shilpa and I wish to introduce our darling daughter ISHAANI KANU AGNIHOTRI. Please shower her with all your love and blessings. Om Namaha Shivaya.' Celebrities and their fans poured wishes on their social media.

Apurva and Shilpa have been married for a long time and wanted a child for long time now.

On the work front, Shilpa is known for her role in various shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. The couple even participated in reality shows including Nach Baliye 1 and Bigg Boss 7. On the other hand, Apurva made his Bollywood debut in Pardes co-starring . He was also offered a role in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. He was last seen in Anupamaa show and his role was appreciated by the audience.