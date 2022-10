TV star Aashish Mehrotra started his journey in the industry with the telly show named Paanch. He is also known for his TV shows Anupamaa and Ishq Mein Marjawan. He is in the limelight because of his character named Paritosh aka Toshu in the show Anupamaa. He is shown to be Anupamaa's eldest child. The latest track showcases Toshu cheating on Kinjal during her pregnancy time. He does not realize his mistake at first but later when he realizes his sin he begs for another chance. His character is surely not positive and the actor feels that when the audience backlashes him he takes it positively. He feels he is doing justice to his role and masses backlashing has not yet matured as when one matures, you know the difference between a star and the character.

The actor also revealed that Rajan Shahi sir who is a famous TV director and producer had called the actor to praise his performance. He was compared to and he ended up crying. The actor revealed that for him it was a big thing as his performance had made the director cry. For the actor, it was a big deal and he had got a lot of pleasure. When Aashish lost his dad due to COVID-19, Rajan had been his pillar of strength and because of him, he could do the last rites of his dad.

Ashish Mehrotra with Rajan Shahi from sets of Anupamaa.

Talking about his character Toshu, the actor revealed to the same publication that he often gets lots of messages where fans tell him that he is not like his character. There is no one who can essay the role of Toshu better than he does. All this makes him feel good and he finally has got the respect that he was waiting for. This was the reason why he came to Mumbai.