Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Anupamaa are the TOP TV shows in the country and Ayesha Singh and Gaurav Khanna are the most popular TV stars right now. They have been enjoying their stint on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Anupamaa for a long time now. Gaurav plays Anuj Kapadia while Ayesha Singh plays Sai Joshi in their respective shows. Gaurav and Ayesha have become fast friends. A picture of Ayesha and Gaurav is going viral right now. It is from the last night. Fans are going gaga over their picture.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh meets Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna

Anupamaa's Anuj Kapadia, that is, Gaurav Khanna took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie with Ayesha Singh aka Sai Joshi from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He teased fans saying that it was not a mahasangam episode of Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin or well, is it. He tagged the actress and put laughing and teasing emoticons.

It seems Ayesha and Gaurav were twinning in their outfits. Ayesha Singh seems to be wearing a faded lilac dress while Gaurav Khanna was seen in a purple hoodie. Seeing Gaurav Khanna's caption, Ayesha Singh also responded to him. She is manifesting the mahasangam of Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Their picture has grabbed headlines in Entertainment News. Check out Ayesha Singh and Gaurav Khanna's Instagram exchange here:

Fans manifest Gaurav Khanna and Ayesha Singh to work in a project together

Ayesha Singh and Gaurav Khanna met on the sets of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar and hit it off as friends. They shared a lot of pictures while shooting for the show together. Fans loved their off-screen camaraderie. And now, this picture of Ayesha and Gaurav have yet again grabbed headlines. Seeing how they are manifesting about working together. Fans are manifesting that they are cast in a project together and they work together soon indeed. Check out the tweets here:

Opened SM and look who surprised me ?? What a reunion of my RWSP sweet people Ayeshu and Gaurav sir ?? meri toh subah ban gayi?? Them looking so cute and hot at the same time?❤️?#GauravKhanna #AyeshaSingh #Anupamaa #GhumHaiKisikePyaarMein pic.twitter.com/WToXDrHOKS — Damayanti(DDS)// Fan account (@DDSMySoul) April 11, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

Oh my myyyyyy ❤❤❤what a great surprise ?

These two in a one frame my both favs ???Ayesha Gk look cutee together

#GauravKhanna #AyeshaSingh pic.twitter.com/9V6T9wzVeO — SAKSHI !! ?Team Bride #SaiYa (@SakshiT14453138) April 11, 2023

Two beautiful persons both in and out And ha Ayesha even we are manifesting to see both of you in any show super soon❤ ????#AyeshaSingh #GauravKhanna pic.twitter.com/nb7396FPov — ❤Love_Ayesha❤ (@sathvi_1922) April 11, 2023

Ayesha Singh and Gaurav Khanna enjoy massive fan-following online. Their characters of Sai and Anuj are widely loved as well. Seeing how fans are wishing for them to work in some project together, let’s see how and when the magic happens.