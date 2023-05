It is a major setback for the TV industry. Actor Nitesh Pandey is no more. As per the latest reports, the actor passed away at the age of 51 after suffering a cardiac arrest. The news was confirmed by Nitesh Pandey's brother-in-law Siddharth Nagar. To Etimes, Siddharth Nagar revealed that Nitesh Pandey passed away in Igatpuri and his wife is in a state of shock. Reportedly, Nitesh Pandey suffered a cardiac arrest at 2 am and passed away. The actor played the role of Dheeraj Kapoor in Rajan Shahi's well-known show Anupamaa. He made an appearance in the show as Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia's best friend. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Will Anuj and Anupamaa remarry in same mandap as Dimpy and Samar?

As per a tweet made by the news agency ANI, Nitesh Pandey's postmortem report is awaited and the police is questioning the hotel staff. Also Read - Anupamaa twist: Anuj Kapadia writes his name on Maya's hand with mehendi; netizens find it to be 'absolute cringe' [VIEW TWEETS]

TV actor Nitesh Pandey found dead at a hotel in Igatpuri, Nashik in Maharashtra. Prima facie, the cause of death seems to be a heart attack. A Police team present at the hotel and investigation is underway. Postmortem report is awaited. Questioning of hotel staff and people close… pic.twitter.com/UIEnosnZMo — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

's acting journey

Nitesh Pandey was a well-known face in the TV as well film industry. He also appeared in 's movie . He was also a part of . He started his career in 1990 and made his debut in the show called Tejas. He was also a part of 's movie . Recently, he was seen in Anupamaa and Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara. Also Read - Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in a car accident; Rupali Ganguly mourns 'Gone too soon'

Sad day for the TV industry

It is indeed a very upsetting phase for the TV industry as in a span of three days, three lives are lost. Earlier, the reports of Aditya Singh Rajput's sudden demise left every numb. The 32-year-old star was reportedly found dead in his bathroom. His funeral took place just yesterday. This morning, reports of Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's demise made it to the headlines. The actress who played Jasmine in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai reportedly passed away after her car met with a major accident while traveling in North. And now, reports of Nitesh Pandey's demise have left every shocked. took to his Twitter handle to mourn the loss. He called Nitesh Pandey a brilliant actor and fun loving person.

Take a look at his tweet below:

Sad to know about the sudden demise of Nitesh Pandey a brilliant actor and a fun loving person due to cardiac arrest at Igatpuri .

His demise is a great loss to the film and Tv industry.

My heartfelt condolences to his entire family and near ones .

Om shanti .

? pic.twitter.com/KTtu0ZeEYA — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 24, 2023

Our heartfelt condolences are with all.