Popular television actor Rituraj Singh who was recently seen in Anupamaa playing the role of Anuj's biological father and a cafe owner passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. The actor was only 59 years old and was dealing with issues related to his pancreas. Well, the news of his demise comes as a shock to his fans and followers. Rituraj was suffering from some pancreatic disease and was hospitalised.

Netizens and his close friends are mourning his sudden demise and have been sending condolences to his family. Amit Behl, Rituraj's close friend has confirmed the news and even expressed his grief over his demise. He said that Rituraj was admitted to the hospital for treatment of the pancreas and returned home had some cardiac complications.

Rituraj played various kinds of roles in television shows including Banegi Apni Baat, Jyoti, Hitler Didi, Shapath, Warrior High, Aahat, Adaalat, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Laado 2 and more. He was seen in Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show Anupamaa. He was part of films namely Ashiqui, Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, Tadap, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Satyameva Jayate among others.