Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey who plays the role of Vanraj in the television show recently took to Instagram. The handsome hunk criticized Urfi Javed's recent video wherein she was eating and her topless shots left everyone shocked. Sudhanshu posted a story and shared Urfi's reel as he wrote that he does not follow her but still has to see such ghastly sights every day. In the video, Urfi wore a lehenga skirt as she wished everyone Diwali.

Urfi slammed over his post wherein he criticised her and wrote that how men don’t raise their voices against sexual predators. She even said that they are busy being the flagbearers of morality when a woman is willingly doing what she wants to do with her body.

Have a look at Sudhanshu Pandey's post -

She took to her Instagram story and wrote, 'For all those saying I'm destroying Indian culture, first go learn about it. Women's body was never sexualised in Indian culture it was after the Mughal invasion women were asked to cover up. We worshipped women, their bodies. We used to respect, fear women. Also, those who want to learn, I am happy to teach y'all! Cause I did my homework online half of you m**** out there.'

Watch Urfi Javed's video -