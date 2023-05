Paras Kalnawat has stirred a hornet's nest with his comments on his stint on Anupamaa. He was loved a lot as Samar Shah, the dutiful son of Anupamaa. In a latest chat, he said that he quit the show as it was literal chaos. He said that actors would fight on the smallest of matters, and some of it was very trivial. Paras Kalnawat said he would dragged into the fights even though he had no role to play. Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra have negated his claims. Now, senior actor has asked about this viral comment of Paras Kalnawat. This is what he had to say... Also Read - Anupamaa: MaAn fans hail Anuj and Anu’s fiery avatar when Maya asks him to divorce Anupamaa; ‘Sochna bhi mat’

He told News18 that he had nothing to say on the issue. He said people having doubts should clarify them with Paras Kalnawat himself. He said that Paras Kalnawat is a bright young boy. He was quoted as saying, "I only met him once on his birthday. I don’t interact much with younger boys." Nidhi Shah had said that Anupamaa is topping the TRPs for three years as everyone loves what they're doing. She said that she is unaware why Paras Kalnawat is saying such stuff. Aashish Mehrotra said that the claims made by him are quite funny. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Malti Devi becomes the blessing Anuj and Anupamaa's relationship needed

Paras Kalnawat said that he did not wish to drag the matter so much. He said that after Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra literally alluded that he was lying that he was forced to reveal more. He said that they apologized to him in private. Aashish Mehrotra said that he wanted to protect the image of the show. Nidhi Shah told him that she would compensate for it. He said younger actors are first to get affected in such a scenario. Also Read - Anupamaa: Chhavi Pandey aka Maya shares happy pictures with Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj from sets; fans troll 'You can never be MaAn'

Trending Now

Paras Kalnawat is now seen as Rajveer on Kundali Bhagya. He said that he has screenshots where people have said that they want to quit the show. Paras was doing a session on Instagram when he said that the atmosphere on Anupamaa was chaotic. Rajan Shahi's production house is supposed to be one of the most well-oiled ones in the industry. Everything functions on clockwork.