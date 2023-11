TV actor Sudhanshu Pandey who plays the role of Vanraj in Anupamaa show is back from his family trip to Dubai. The handsome hunk of TV has already resumed shooting for the popular show Anupamaa. Well, Sudhanshu shared the news of his return on social media with a boomerang and captioned it as, 'laut ke buddhu ghar ko aaye'. He expressed his excitement post returning home both to India and Anupamaa show. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Pakhi to slap Choti Anu; Anuj will throw her out of the Kapadia house?

Have a look at Sudhanshu Pandey's posts -

Anupamaa fans were quite worried as Sudhanshu was not shown in the show. They were curious to know why the makers stopped showing Vanraj and their speculations left them upset. But, Sudhanshu went live on Instagram and informed all his fans that he had taken a break from shooting and went on a vacation with his family to Dubai. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Dimpy and Tapish's fake romantic video goes viral; will Anu, Anuj get them married now?

As Sudhanshu reprises his role in Anupamaa, viewers will get to see new hurdles that Vanraj will get into Anu and Anuj's life. It will be interesting to see how will Anupamaa solve the new troubles that life will throw at her. In the current storyline of Anupamaa, Baa and Bapuji stay at the Kapadia house. Malti Devi makes them feel guilty for staying at her son Anuj's house.