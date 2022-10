Anupamaa is one of the most loved TV shows in the country. It stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular character of Anupamaa. The show is all about women's empowerment and features a lot of women on the show as well. Recently, Anupamaa saw a major twist on the show when Toshu (Aashish Mehrotra) had an extramarital affair while Kinjal (Nidhi Shah), his wife was pregnant. When Anupamaa learned about the same, she exposed her own son in front of everyone and supported Kinjal in her decision. Kinjal was planning to divorce Paritosh as well. Now, Alpana Buch aka Baa has shared her thoughts on the separation track on Anupamaa. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Fahmaan Khan on going in Bigg Boss 16, Anupamaa actor Aashish Mehrotra on being slapped on screen and more

Entertainment News: Alpana Buch unhappy with divorce track

Alpana Buch, who plays Baa the matriarch in Rupali Ganguly-Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show Anupamaa, was asked about her feelings on the ongoing track. Alpana didn't mince her words saying that she was unhappy. Talking from Leela's point of view, Alpana Buch said all the women who talk about women empowerment are in a way the reason for families breaking apart. She feels if every house has such women then there will be no families left. Also Read - Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly goes bindaas and badass in a bathtub with an important message to fans [WATCH]

Check Aashish Mehrotra's post for Alpana Buch on her birthday here:

Alpana Buch feels Leela has only one aim and that is to keep the family together. She adds that while Leela agrees that Toshu (Aashish Mehrotra) committed a mistake, she understands that he was to rectify the same as well. Leela feels Paritosh's realisation is going unnoticed. Alpana Buch also adds that "Divorce can’t be the solution for any and every problem." Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: Drama rides HIGH this week in TOP TV shows [Check upcoming twists]

Alpana Buch aka Baa from Anupamaa opens up about her character

Alpana Buch has been trolled online for her character of Baa who seems to be very orthodox in her mindset, as per fans. However, Alpana defended Leela's stance saying that one does indeed have to take into consideration the degree of the mistake committed but if a person is asking for another chance, he/she should get it. On the other hand, Alpana also called Baa selfish. However, she reasoned that Baa is selfish not for her own benefit but for her family's sake. However, she does agree with the fact that blaming Anupamaa all the time is wrong.