Recently, Anagha Bhosale who played Nandini in the popular TV show Anupamaa called it quits. The actress cited that she wanted to explore her spiritual side. Previously, Anagha had shared that there was a lot of pressure. The actress said that the industry is filled with hypocrisy and hence, it affected her spiritually. And now, Anagha has penned a heartfelt note on quitting the industry. Anagha talked about walking away from situations or people who distance themselves from God. Anagha is a Lord Krishna devotee. Also Read - BL Awards 2022 Winners: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Rupali Ganguly, Tejasswi Prakash and more celebs take home the trophy

Anagha Bhosale's note said, "Hare Krishna Family, I know u all have been kind & have shown concern after the show & thank you for that I am really grateful, if some of you don’t know yet that I am officially quitting the film & television industry, this is it & I really do hope you all will definitely respect & support my decision, I did take this decision due to my religious beliefs & spiritual path, I know you should keep doing your karmas but not where your krishna consciousness or spiritual growth is getting tampered or weakened, I do believe you should get away from situations or people who increase your distance with God/Krishna." Also Read - BL Awards 2022 LIVE: Sidharth Shukla's last release, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anupamaa, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and more WIN BIG - Watch NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by अनघा अरविंद भोसले (@anagha_bhosale)

Anagha said that the showbiz tampered with her consciousness. She added, "The field where I was in is way different & tampers with my consciousness levels, makes you something which you are not & takes you away from what you believe in, therefore this was my decision thank you for all the concerns, messages & calls you shared with me and my family, thank you for your love & respect. I feel if you need any answers read spiritual & holy book, READ SHRIMAD BHAGAVAD GITA." , Paras Kalnawat, Jaswir Kaur and Tasnim Nerurkar who are a part of Anupamaa, sent their blessings and best wishes to Anagha. Also Read - TRP List Week 11: Anupamaa has firm grip on the top spot, Mouni Roy's Dance India Dance Little Masters makes a smashing entry