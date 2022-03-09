Anupamaa actress Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya REACTS to Anagha Bhosale quitting acting [EXCLUSIVE]

Anupamaa's fame Anagha Bhosale declared of quitting acting in interaction with ETimes. And this news has left her fans extremely surprised. In an interaction with ETimes she said, " There's politics, unhealthy competition, the race to look good and reed-thin all the time and pressure to post on social media constantly. If you don't do these things, you are left behind. These things didn't gel with my thought process." She later added that she has decided to quit showbiz forever". She further added, " I realised that it was important to break away from all this. I am more relaxed and happier at home in Pune. I want to focus on my spiritual journey and follow Lord Krishna's teachings. I want to pursue my religious beliefs and attain a sense of peace and contentment in my life". Also Read - Anupamaa RECLAIMS number 1 position, Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 fails to climb the graph: Check TOP 10 Most-Liked TV Shows by Ormax

While Bollywoodlife got exclusively in touch with aka Kavya who played the role of her maasi in the show to react on the same, she said, " I don't think that is true, I haven't heard about it." When asked if ever she thought of giving up while struggling, she said, " It depends on every individual because there are challenges in every industry, but giving up or quitting is not an option. I mean we all face challenges in every industry, but if we have that survival attitude we managed to stay. So that indeed depends on your choice. At the and it's all about your choice." She further added, " My parents have always been supportive. My family has always been rooted in this industry and this is the reason I have survived. When you get your parents to support you manage to get everything. It's not that I have had an easy journey, I fight every day even in my day to day life and to survive and even in my professional life. But for me quitting was never an option."