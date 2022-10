TV actress Vaishali Takkar died by suicide yesterday at her Indore home. The actress was found hanging and as per reports floating online a note has also been found. A case has been lodged in Tejaji Nagar police station. The TV star has been staying in her hometown since last year. Now it looks like Anupamaa fame actress Muskan Bamne was close to Vaishali. She posted cute BTS videos with Vaishali on her Instagram feed where she called Vaishali her didi. She revealed that she could not believe this piece of news as she is totally blank and does not want to believe in the same. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Paras Kalnawat gets support from his Anupamaa family for his new journey; here's who said what

Muskan also revealed that Vaishali has always been there for her and she always considered Vaishali as her elder sister. In her entire post, she has addressed the late actress as didi. The duo have worked earlier on the show named Super Sisters. Talking about her rapport with Vaishali, Muskan told ETimes earlier in an interview that she has not yet come to terms with the fact that the actress is no more. It was always fun to be with her on the show named Super Sisters. When her chachu, uncle spoke about the same on the sets they both were shocked to know that the actress is no more.

Check out Muskan Bamne's latest post for Vaishali Takkar.

Muskan also revealed that Vaishali was like her elder sister who was always there for her and also said that the Sasural Simar Ka actress was a very happy go lucky person. Muskan is not aware of what was going on in Vaishali's personal life but they often spoke with one another on social media.

As per media reports floating online, a five-page suicide note wa found where Vaishali had named a person called Rahul Navlani who reportedly had been harassing her post he came to know about her marriage plans. Vaishali was staying in Indore reportedly, since the past three years.