Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly leaves fans confused about what turned her...

Rupali Ganguly's recent interaction with fans on social media left them in confusion after she asked what turned her tongue red. Read to know more.

Rupali Ganguly is currently busy shooting for her popular daily soap, Anupamaa. Amid the hectic schedule, the actress never misses a chance to entertain her fans with fun interaction on Instagram. Recently, she grabbed attention with her red tongue, which was a result of treat she had. Without mentioning the name of her food, she continued to play with her followers. Ganguly played a fun guessing game on Instagram. She asked her followers, “Guess why my tongue is so red today?” Soon, one of her fans named Reeta Roy, suggested, “Ate burf ka gola kya (shaved ice ball).”

In a response to this in a witty tone, Rupali said, “No didi, for a change I ate something healthy.” and added, “Guess what?" In the video, she was dressed in a traditional red and green silk saree, which she paired with glam makeup and bindi.

When Rupali Ganguly once opened up about her food choices

Earlier in an interaction with Curly Tales, Rupali stated that Maharashtrian cuisine has a special place in her heart. Being born and brought up in Mumbai, she then shared some favourite Marathi dishes. She said, Thalipeeth, Vada pav, Misal pav, and Valachi bhaji are her favourite dishes.

Rupali Ganguly once said she is a proud vegetarian

The actress earlier raised her voice against the Supreme Court’s decision on relocating stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelter homes. At that time, social media criticised her. The social media accused her of eating non-vegetarian food while advocating for dogs. At that time, a user said, “You cannot advocate for #straydogs when you eat chicken, mutton, beef, fish, etc. Love for animal applies to all animals." In response to this, Rupali broke many stereotypes around Bengalis. When people think about Bengalis, they assume that everybody who belongs to the culture have fish and non-vegetarian. But this is untrue, and Rupali has proved that. She then wrote, “I feed the homeless animals on a daily basis … every animal I feed has been regularly vaccinated and sterilised…. I support animal shelters and gaushalas … not only in my city but all over India … m a proud vegetarian… and I support the homeless fur babies.”

Rupali Ganguly is currently one of the highest-paid actresses on Television. She got her breakthrough with the portrayal of Dr. Simran Chopra in Sanjivani: A Medical Boon. Over the years, she has worked in several shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Parvarrish: Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Ek Packet Umeed and now Anupamaa.

