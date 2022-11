Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly who essays the role of Anupamaa in the show is a heartthrob. She has managed to win millions of hearts with her charming personality and cute smile. Rupali has become a household name now and has received immense popularity among the masses. Recently, in an interview with News18 Showsha, the actress got candid about her son Rudransh. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING upcoming twists: Anuj suffers brain injury; here's how Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly fans reacted [VIEW TWEETS]

The actress Rupali said that her son does not watch her hit show Anupamaa and thinks his mother spends more time on the sets of the show than at home. The actress revealed that her husband Ashwin K Verma took early retirement to take care of their son as she was away for shoots. She said that she as a mother has 'probably failed'.

Ashwin, and their son Rudransh are often spotted at several events. She even revealed that her husband in quite a supportive husband. Rupali said that she never left her son with the house help and said that she never left him behind for work. She said that Ashwin feels that their son needs one parent.

She even revealed that she faced criticism as a working mother and appreciated her husband's decision of moving to India to become a stay-at-home parent. She was shot to fame as Monisha Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai show.