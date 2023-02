Rupali Ganguly who is best known for playing the role of Anupamaa in her show with the same name is on cloud nine. She has been a recipient of Dada Saheb Phalke award and also was given an award under the best performer category and for being the most influential TV star on social media at an awards function. Rejoice! Anupamaa fans. The actress received 3 awards. For the actress 2023 seems to have started on a high note as she has got a lot of recognitions. Also Read - Anupamaa: Kavya exposes Maya's feelings for Anuj; Vanraj grabs opportunity to create differences in Anu's marriage and more UPCOMING TWISTS

In an interview with ETimes, the actress spoke about how she felt post winning three awards. She revealed that her audience is her biggest motivation and getting these trophies home motivates her to work even harder everyday. Talking about Anupamaa she revealed that it is her biggest win. The actress also revealed that her show touches the lives and homes of people who can relate to the characters, each night. Anupamaa since two and half years has been doing very well on the TRP each week.

Here, take a look at Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly:

Rupali also revealed that the week was busy for her as these awards remind her of all the hardwork that goes behind one show. The actress credited her entire team for the award that she received. She revealed that light, spot boys, technicians and post production team was responsible behind her success. Rupali also revealed that she fels blessed to have got recognised and that 2023 began on a sweet note. She also hopes that the year ahead is fruitful for her.

For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly, , and show Anupamaa's latest track has been creating a lot of noise. Fans are curious to know about Maaya (Chhavi Pandey)’s love towards Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna). Maaya is seen giving Anuj a kiss on his cheeks which has totally developed all curiosity. Watch Anupamaa to know more about the same.