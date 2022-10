Rupali Ganguly is on cloud nine as her show Anupamaa is doing very well. The actress lately celebrated Diwali with her family members and also celebrated Bhaidooj with her brother Vijay Ganguly. The actress is a family woman who loves to spend quality time with them. She took to her social media handle to post a snap where she was seen sitting in a rickshaw with her family and it was late at night. The actress who is pretty active on Instagram was seen taking a rickshaw at 11.30 pm with her husband Ashwin Verma and child Rudransh.

Rupali posted a clip from the rickshaw and revealed that she took a ride from Bandra to Versova at 11.30 pm in the night. She also revealed that it is fun to go for dinners and then come back in a rickshaw. She also enjoyed the Juhu circle. She was also seen being goofy with her son. She was seen kissing him on the cheek which was all things cute. Lately, Rupali's track in Anupamaa serial has been getting a lot of love from her fans.

Check out the video of Rupali Ganguly in a rickshaw with her family.

Fans of Anupamaa serial are loving the fact that Anuj aka and Anupamaa are having a great romantic time at the college. Anuj is seen giving Anupamaa a college form as a Diwali gift which makes her very excited. He also drops her at the college on her first day. She showcased his love and also thanked him for the golden opportunity. Talking about the actress she keeps posting new snaps on her Instagram every day. She has around 2.6 million followers on social media. Her fans are always eager to know about what she keeps posting on her social media feed. She is pretty busy with Anupamaa as of now professionally.