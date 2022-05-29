, , , starrer TV show Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows we have. It is doing well consistently and the viewers seem to be loving the different tracks on the show. Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia’s marriage track recently got a lot of love from fans. The makers of the show have been introducing new characters on a regular basis and now we will see the entry of Adhik Mehta. He will be playing the character of Pakhi aka Muskaan Bamne’s boyfriend on the show as per a Telly Chakkar report. A source told the publication that it might be a Hindu-Muslim love story. Also Read - Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan's selfie from Karan Johar's bash and more FAKE photos of Bollywood stars that went viral [View Here]

Meanwhile, the show as emerged on top in latest TRP ratings. It regularly competes with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Also Read - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's Chanel earrings get fans' attention as they spot the Blackpink rapper Jennie connect [Read Tweets]

In a past interview with ETimes, Rupali opened up about having self-doubts when she had had joined the show. She said that she was a housewife for 7 years and was at home and wondered if she would look good on-screen, and if she would look fat. She added that she was once known for having a good figure. She stated, “So to accept yourself onscreen and what people will think of me like why has she put on so much weight, how will look, will my show be accepted because maybe I will be so bad, will I be able to act well after 7 years gap, there were so many self-doubts.” Also Read - Hrithik Roshan-Yash, Aamir Khan-Jr NTR and more Bollywood-South pairs we would love to see create magic on-screen

She went on to add that when Anupamaa receives so much love from all over the world, it gives her a lot of confidence. She said that it makes her think about the positive things about doing good things and receiving love from the audience. “I think self-love, self-worth, and self-validation is very important for every woman. There should be no place for self-doubt," she had said.