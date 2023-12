Anupamaa is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. The Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and more celebs starrer TV show has been witnessing a downfall on the TRP chart. While the TRP has been maintained, the show is no longer at the top. Adhik Mehta who plays Adhik Mehta in Anupamaa has talked about his role and how bagging Anupamaa has changed his life.

Anupamaa: Adhik Mehta talks about his life after bagging Rupali Ganguly starrer

Adhik recalls being 'damn excited' when he was finalised for Adhik's role in the Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show. He thanked the people who accepted him as Adhik and that too so beautifully. He feels lucky to be part of Anupamaa. Adhik has been a part of shows such as Bepanah Pyar, Choti Sarrdaarni as well. Adhik says his journey so far has been great. He has faced a few challenges but by God's grace, he has been able to overcome whatever challenges that came his way. He hopes ample good opportunities will come his way in the future too.

Adhik Mehta aka Adhik Mehta from Anupamaa reveals the similarities between his character and him

Interestingly, Adhik shares his real name with his character's name in the Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer TV show. The actor shares that it was unexpected but feels happy and fortunate that people know him by his real name. Revealing whether there are any similarities between the two, Adhik says there's nothing similar between the two Adhiks. And he hopes that he doesn't acquire any characteristics of Adhik. Fans love his softer side on the show as well. Adhik has many layers and more often, Adhik has been negative. He adds, "Yes, I've been playing this negative role for a long time, I hope that after the upcoming twists and turns in the show, I might change my shades in the show."

Adhik Mehta plays Muskan Bamne's on-screen husband. Their chemistry and their relationship in the show have grabbed headlines. Muskan and Adhik have affected Anu and Anuj's relationship a lot of times.