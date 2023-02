Popular television actress Tassnim Nerurkar who is seen essaying the role of Mrs. Dave, Kinjal’s mother in Anupamaa show is all set to quit the show. Yes, you read that right. There are reports that actress Tassnim has been missing from the show for the last few months. Tassnim's missing from the show has led fans to speculate that the diva is quitting the show. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming shocking twist: Maya gets physical with Anuj; while Vanraj tells Anu he wants they old life back; netizens lash out at makers for spoiling MaAn

In an interview with ETimes, Tassnim cleared all the rumours which stated that she will quit the show and said that she is not happy with the role that she is playing. She even revealed that she has been looking for new opportunities. Tassnim said that earlier she played a strong role of a vamp in the show who was known for creating troubles in Anupamaa's life. She even said that in the past few months, she has not had much to do in the show.

Tassnim even highlighted that she is not quitting the show and will be part of it, but also she wants to take up other projects. She said that she has no plans to quit the show and she will manage doing other projects as well.

Anupamaa is one of the most popular TV shows that has been running successfully on television screens. and 's show has kept audiences hooked and have left them impressed with their chemistry. The storyline and plot of Anupamaa is focusing on Anupamaa-Anuj's marriage and the troubles faced by the Shah family.

On the work front, Tassnim made her TV debut with Saturday Suspense in 1997. She did several popular TV shows including Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Babul Ki Duwayen Leti Jaa, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan and more.