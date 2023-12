Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is getting all the love. The show is one of the most watched TV shows. However, the show which used to be on the top of the TRP charts has now fallen. Anupamaa's TRPs dropped after Samar's death track. People did not appreciate the death shown and how Anuj, and Anupamaa got separated. It was a very toxic segment in the show. Post that the TRPs dropped and hence to get back the TRPs, the makers brought in more twists and turns by separating Anupamaa and Anuj. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora's costar explains how they overpowered Anupamaa show on TRP charts

The new promo of the show released and we see Anupamaa moving to America for work with the help of Devika. She reaches there but has to face many difficulties in the new country. However, she starts working as a waitress and Anuj is also seen in the USA. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu walks away after Anuj calls her a bad mother to Choti Anu; netizens say ‘Anuj deserves better’

New entries in Anupamaa

He orders food from the same restaurant where Anupamaa works. As per reports, Aura Bhatnagar has been approached to play Choti Anu's role in the show. Apart from her, Shweta Tiwari's Main Hoon Aparajita costar Princy Prajapati has also been approached for the show. However, it is not clear what role she will play. Also Read - Anupamaa: Fans notice Rupali Ganguly boarding Thu Thu Thu Airlines and cannot keep calm; say 'This is real obsession'

Trishaan Shah to enter Anupamaa?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Sachin Tyagi will also been seen in the show post leap. He will meet Anupamaa in the flight and will turn out to be a guiding light for her. Now, as per latest reports in TellyChakkar, Trishaan Shah has been roped in to play Dimpy and Samar's child in the show.

Dimpy will reportedly give birth to a baby boy and Trishaan will play the role. Trishaan has been a part of many commercial ads.

Take a look at Trishaan Shah's video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TRiSHAAN SHAH ??? (@trishaan.shah.tiger)

Anupamaa also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, Nishi Saxena, Kunwar Amarjeet Singh, Alpana Buch, Muskan Bamne, Adhik Mehta, Apara Mehta, Ashlesha Savant, and others.