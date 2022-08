Well, well, look who just joined the Anupamaa fandom. The show headlined by Rupali Ganguly along with Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey has quite a lot of fans. It looks like Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has also joined the list. Of late, Janhvi Kapoor seems to be hooked on making reels with references to famous TV shows. Recently, a video of her mimicking Tejasswi Prakash from Naagin 6 had gone viral. The latest has her mimicking Rupali Ganguly from Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa: Blunder after the leap, adoption track and more goof-ups in Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna TV show that left fans seething

In the video shared on her Instagram account, one can see her literally creating the famous Aapko Kya dialogue from Anupamaa. The dialogue has aka Anu has 'Mein ghumu, firu, nachu, gaun, hassu, khelu, bahara jaun, akeli jaun, kisi aur ke saath jaun, jahan jaun, kab jaun, jaise bhi jaun, aapko kya?' Janhvi and her team enact every part of it in the fun reel. We bet Janhvi will impress you in this one. Check out the video below:

MaAn fans are entertained and how

The video has already gone viral on social media. Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa aka MaAn fans are sharing Janhvi Kapoor's videos on social media and stating that Anupamaa is ruling the world.

Woooho @TheRupali i feel so so proud... Watch this out Anupama shining heights and i am loving it..#Anupamaa https://t.co/qw3YSu28Xy — Avani_Stan_Maan (@AvaniRaval20) August 24, 2022

Anupamaa's upcoming story track

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, we would see that Anuj Kapadia regaining his consiousness. He was in coma after he was pushed off a cliff by Vanraj. It seems good days are back to Anupamaa. Let's wait and watch what happens next in and show.